Mumbai: Cricket legend MS Dhoni will soon be seen in a different avatar announcing he's producing an animated spy series titled 'Captain 7'. The first season of series, which is based on Dhoni himself, is currently in pre-production and will release its first season in 2022.

The seven in the title is derived from Dhoni's famous jersey number 7 which became synonymous with his name in the cricketing world during his storied international career. He continues to don the number for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

The project is a joint venture between Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO). It has been billed as the India's first "animated spy universe".

“The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket,” Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year in August, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sakshi has promised the series will be a show full of adventure. “When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board,” she said.

The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO’s first foray into content. Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter a new territory with “Captain 7” which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.

“Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans the perfect formula to create ‘Captain 7’. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can’t wait for audiences to see the show,” Vora said.

In 2019, an animated series loosely based on current India captain Virat Kohli was relased.

Dhoni will return to action when he leads CSK at IPL 2021. Their season gets underway from Saturday when they meet last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.