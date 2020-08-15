Former India skipper MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on Saturday evening as he took to his Instagram account to make the news public. This comes on the first day of the Chennai Super Kings’ six-day training camp at M. Chidambaram Stadium. The 39-year-old has not played a cricket match since India’s 2019 World Cup exit in England. Also Read - CPL 2020 to Start at The Same Time as IPL 13: Report

Dhoni – who is not so active on social space – took to Instagram and wrote ”Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Reveals Where Will MS Dhoni Bat

Dhoni stepped down as captain of India in the limited over formats in January 2017, just ahead of the ODI series at home against England.

This was not on the cards with 35 days left for the IPL in UAE, where he will lead CSK.

Not long ago, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni would be leading the franchise in IPL 2022 as well.

“Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year. 2022,” he said.

Dhoni has been arguably one of the most successful captains to have led the country and also holds the unique distinction of leading the national side to victory in all the three major ICC tournaments – ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

IPL 13 will start on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. For the 51-day tournament, three venues would be used to minimise the traveling of players amid the pandemic. Dhoni and Co will leave for UAE on August 21.