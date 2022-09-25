Ranchi: One thing is for sure, MS Dhoni still is the most-ever popular cricketer to be born in India. At 41, he is still the crowd puller – on and off-the-pitch. On Saturday (Sept 24), Dhoni confirmed that he will do a LIVE session on Sunday at 2 PM IST where a big announcement awaits. Following this, Twitter went into a frenzy speculating about his retirement and everything under the Sun. As expected, Dhoni stumped one and all. It was the launch of Oreo biscuits in India. Yes, this was it!Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Thala Launches OREO Cookies in India

I didn’t buy Oreo biscuits in 2011 and India won world cup. So, not going to buy @Oreo again so that India can won again @msdhoni #oreo #liveconference — Chirag Gupta (@Chiragupta01) September 25, 2022

Mahi aapne Oreo launch Kiya again.. hme lga tha aap launch hone wale ho Team me Again. #BringBack2011 Again.

We Want #MSDhoni Again. — सृष्टि (@ShrishtySays) September 25, 2022

Y’all thought M.S. Dhoni was going to comeback but ended up knowing about Oreo cookies…. I feel you… #MSDhoni — Aaron Samuel (@_aaronsamuel_) September 25, 2022

So, now that we know that the announcement is not related to his retirement – fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Rumours were rife that he will not lead CSK in IPL 2023 and not play IPL anymore. As has been confirmed by Dhoni and the CSK management that he would lead the franchise next year in IPL.