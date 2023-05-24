Home

MS Dhoni ARGUES With Umpires During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK Causing Delay in Proceedings – Check DEETS

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: The delay in the middle did not go down well with the broadcasters Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull.

MS Dhoni argues with umpires in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 leading to 4-minute delay. Here’s why (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Chennai: MS Dhoni is easily one of the coolest heads on a cricket field and it is a rare sighting to spot him lose his mojo. The Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk was stalled for five minutes during the 16th over when Dhoni was seen arguing with the umpires. While it could not be understood what exactly transpired, now we understand that Dhoni was upset because the umpires were not allowing Matheesha Pathirana to bowl his 2nd over as the Sri Lankan fast bowler had not completed the stipulated time on the field after taking a break to be eligible for bowling again.

The CSK pacer had taken a nine-minute break after his opening over and he hadn’t spent that amount of time on the field after returning to be allowed to resume bowling.

The delay in the middle did not go down well with the broadcasters Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull.

“That 5-minute argument with the umpires, he has was unnecessary. All he did was stall and stall the game instead of letting another bowler bowl. He might come to regret that at the end of the match,” Simon Doull said on air.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-century (60 off 44) and Devon Conway’s 40 off 34 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post 172/7 against GT. CSK eventually managed to restrict the Titans and win the game by 15 runs to become the first finalist of IPL 2023.

“IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

