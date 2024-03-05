Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2024, To Join Chennai Super Kings Training Camp Later This Week

MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2024, To Join Chennai Super Kings Training Camp Later This Week

MS Dhoni is the only captain after former Mumbai Indians skipper to win the Indian Premier League five times.

MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai on Tuesday. (Image: CSK)

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth title last season, was in Jamnagar in Gujarat last week to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it “#THA7A Dharisanam!” Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings. CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before. The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu.

CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

Unlike others, Dhoni doesn’t play domestic cricket. After IPL 2023, Dhoni immediately had a surgery in his leg in Mumbai and was under rehabilitation for a good time. The good part about Dhoni is that he maintained his fitness like no other. Even his CSK teammate Deepak Chahar and childhood friend Paramjit Singh felt Dhoni is still capable of playing atleast one more season.

However, there are still doubts regarding Dhoni in IPL 2024. The two-time World Cup-winning former India captain posed on his official Facebook account about the excitement for the ‘new season’ and ‘role’. “Can’t wait for the new season and the new ‘role’. Stay tuned!” read the post from Dhoni. The post quickly went viral as several media reports speculated about his captaincy in IPL 2024.

Players CSK Bought At IPL 2024 Auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

CSK’s Full Squad For IPL 2024

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi.

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Choudhary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.