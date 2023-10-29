Home

MS Dhoni Arrives In Kolkata For Promotional Event, Fans Go Crazy – WATCH Viral Video

MS Dhoni won his fifth Indian Premier League title with CSK in the last season when they beat Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni Arrives In Kolkata For Promotional Event, Fans Go Crazy - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Screengrab)

Kolkata: The entire Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata gathered to catch a glimpse of world cricket’s beloved ‘Thala” on Saturday as MS Dhoni landed in the City of Joy to attend a promotional event.

The clippings and videos of his arrival has gone viral on social media as fans can be heard cheering the 42-year old’s name as he was making his way out of the airport.

Kolkata always has a special place for Mahi as he is the ‘jamai’ or son-in-law of this very city.

Here are the few clippings that has gone viral all over the internet:-

After the IPL 2023 Final, Dhoni was asked whether fans would see him in IPL 2024 or not. To which Dhoni replied, “The easy thing would be for me to say ‘Thank you very much’, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.

In a recent event, the interviewer addressed him as a retired cricketer. To which Dhoni and the co-host clarified, “Retired from international duty.” Dhoni played IPL 2023 with a knee injury. Soon after the tournament ended, Dhoni rushed to Mumbai to operate on his right knee. Providing an update on his knee recovery, Dhoni said the doctors told him it would be better by November.

