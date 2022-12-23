MS Dhoni Asked CSK Management to Bid For Ben Stokes at IPL Mini-Auction 2023? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Answers

IPL 2023 Auction: To that, Viswanathan rubbished the rumours and claimed that there was no input from Dhoni regarding Stokes.

IPL Auction: CSK CEO Asked If MS Dhoni Sent Message About Buying Ben Stokes, His Reply

Kochi: So, did MS Dhoni ask the CSK management to bid for Ben Stokes? That is the question that started doing the rounds after Chennai lapped up Stokes for a whopping Rs 16.25 Cr on Friday during the opening day of the ongoing IPL mini-auction in Kochi. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked if Dhoni had advised the management to gun for Stokes. To that, Viswanathan rubbished the rumours and claimed that there was no input from Dhoni regarding Stokes. For Stokes, CSK went head-to-head in an intense bidding war with LSG and SRH. Eventually, CSK put in a successful bid.

Stokes bagging a whopping amount should not come as a surprise after his heroics in England’s victorious WC run in Australia recently.

Stokes was earlier released by last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals. Stokes had not featured in last year’s IPL. He had taken a break, but he is back now and Chennai fans would be expecting big things from him.

Without a doubt, Chennai is not just one of the most popular teams, but also successful. Even before the 2023 season starts, there has been reason to cheer for the yelloves as MS Dhoni would be a part of the team and as captain. There were reports that Dhoni has asked the management to get Sam Curran onboard as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who was released. Last season was not the best for the Chennai-based franchise as they finished at the bottom of the table.

Released Players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan