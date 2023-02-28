‘MS Dhoni Asked Thakega Toh Nahi’ Ishant Sharma Reveals Story Behind His Dream Spell

Home

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain for India as under his captaincy India won all the ICC trophies. Under Dhoni’s captaincy from 2007 to 2017, India got many stars of the future – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, in Test Virat Kohli may be India’s most successful captain. Dhoni may not have replicated Kohli’s Test success, especially the ones Virat achieved away from home but under Dhoni’s captaincy India registered some memorable wins like the win in New Zealand 2009 and the twin victories in Johannesburg and Cape Town against South Africa in 2011 come to mind. However, the one win that Dhoni and his team cherished the most was the one India achieved at Lord’s in 2014. After being whitewashed 0-4 in 2011, Dhoni’s India returned to England three years later and took a 1-0 lead, defeating the hosts by 95 runs.

The Lord’s test is memorable as Ravindra Jadeja’s sword celebration came out with a sparkling half-century and Ishant Sharma produced his career-best bowling figures of 7/74 due to that England was bundled on 223 runs.

In a recent conversation during the show ‘Rise of New India’ on Cricbuzz Ishant revealed his conversation with MS Dhoni during his dream spell.

“I have many favourite spells, especially the one I bowled at Lord’s. When Moeen Ali got out before lunch, Mahi bhai came to me. Actually, I would tell you what happened before. We were heading towards the dressing room when Mahi bhai told me to keep it normal. If nothing works, then we’ll go back to bowling bouncers. I said fine. He asked me ‘Thakega toh nahi?’ (You won’t get tired, right?) I said I will bowl as long as you want me to. I will bowl till the match doesn’t get over. He too got charged up,” Ishant said.

“Then we went inside the dressing room. Duncan, Mahi bhai and I were sitting and talking. Then Duncan and Mahi bhai he asked me ‘Will you bowl again?’ I said I bowl till the game. He again said ‘But no, you are human. You will get tired’. I insisted No. If I get tired, carry me out on a stretcher. I won’t walk back till the game doesn’t end. So hearing it he too felt how long can he bowl bouncers. Fine, his motivation and adrenaline are high right now. But how long can he go till? So I kept bowling. Well, it’s a different thing that I got injured,” added Ishant.

