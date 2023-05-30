Home

MS Dhoni Asks Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja to Lift IPL 2023 Winning Trophy; CSK Captain’s Heartwarming Gesture Recieves LOVE | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: After the game, Dhoni asked Rayudu and Jadeja to lift the coveted trophy as he stood by the side.

Dhoni's THALA Gesture Towards Jadeja, Rayudu (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Ahmedabad: Spotlight was on MS Dhoni throughout the final at the Narendra Modi stadium as expected. The game went down to the wire before Chennai held their nerves to come out on top and win the game by five wickets to clinch a record-equalling fifth IPL title. Chennai had many heroes throughout the season, but on the final day it was Ravindra Jadeja who emerged as the star for CSK with the last-ball boundary. It was also emotional game for Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement before the start of the game. After the game, Dhoni asked Rayudu and Jadeja to lift the coveted trophy as he stood by the side.

The humble gesture from Dhoni is being loved by fans. Here is the clip:

