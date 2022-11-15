MS Dhoni BACK in Indian Team After T20 World Cup 2022 Debacle – Check DEETS

The Indian board wants Dhoni - who has the experience of winning ICC titles - back in the fold in some capacity.

Team India MS Dhoni @ Twitter/ BCCI

Chennai: Despite the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, the Rohit Sharma-led side made it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 – but unfortunately lost the knockout versus England by 10 wickets. Following the heavy defeat, there has been immense criticism that the team has been facing. The BCCI also called for a meeting with the players recently to discuss what went wrong.

A report in Telegraph now suggests that former India captain MS Dhoni is now being spoken to by the BCCI. The Indian board wants Dhoni – who has the experience of winning ICC titles – back in the fold in some capacity. The same report also suggests that Dhoni will retire from IPL after the 2023 season.

The BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner post that and will involve the former Indian captain. The former India captain worked with the team during T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE but that was in an interim capacity. His short involvement for about a week could not bring desired results as the team was ousted in the opening round.

This move would also lessen the workload on head coach Rahul Dravid. There are whispers that Rohit Sharma would be stepping down as captain and Hardik Pandya would be taking over from him. Hardik has been successful as a leader for the Gujarat Titans.

There is no confirmation on this story as yet, but sure fans would love to see him back in the blue.