Most of the cricketers have upped their social media game during the coronavirus lockdown by interacting with fans or fellow cricketers. Out-of-favour India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday evening had an Instagram Live session with Ravichandran Ashwin and the two discussed cricket and the current COVID-19 crisis.

Raina revealed how former India skipper MS Dhoni believed in the off-spinners ability to pick wickets and give crucial breakthroughs. The CSK cricketer also added that he told all the batsmen in the team to play Ashwin carefully as his carrom balls were simply unplayable and were very difficult to pick for batsmen.

"If you see your powerplay bowling average, it has always been below six, you have always provided us with breakthroughs that's why MS believed in you. When you played for Pune and Punjab, I told my team to be careful against you as you had good carrom balls and they always used to trouble the batsmen," Raina told Ashwin during the Instagram Live session.

Ashwin, who is all set to play for his new franchise, Delhi Capitals, will have to wait as the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the prevailing lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Uncertainty also hovers over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place later in the year in Australia.