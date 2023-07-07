Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s Fans Give ‘Thala’ A Special Birthday Gift With ‘Tallest Cutout Of A Cricketer’

MS Dhoni’s Fans Give ‘Thala’ A Special Birthday Gift With ‘Tallest Cutout Of A Cricketer’

On his 42nd birthday, a massive cutout of MS Dhoni was put in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama. The 77-feet high structure is believed to be the tallest for any cricketer.

The 77-feet cutout is believed to be the "tallest for any cricketer." (Credits: Instagram)

Cricket is nothing less than a way of life in India and nothing symbolises that more than MS Dhoni. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that MS Dhoni is not just a name, it’s an emotion. The former India captain is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, July 7. While wishes have been pouring in for ‘Thala’ Dhoni from all corners of the country, a group of his fans have managed to find a spectacular way to send in their best wishes to the Chennai Super Kings skipper. Dhoni’s fans have managed to erect giant cutouts of ‘Captain Cool’ to ensure his birthday is celebrated in a grand manner. Photos and videos of the cutouts are going viral on Twitter.

Trending Now

Fans’ Unique Gift For MS Dhoni

A 52-feet cutout of MS Dhoni was put up in Hyderabad Not just this, a 77-feet cutout was put up in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh. The cutout in Hyderabad showed Dhoni in the Indian Jersey. The Nandigama cutout shows Dhoni in CSK’s training kit. The 77-feet cutout is believed to be the “tallest for any cricketer.”

You may like to read

Hyderabad cricket fans at it again 🏏 52 feet cut out of MS Dhoni for his birthday 🇮🇳🎉 pic.twitter.com/r2jdjpC1JZ — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) July 7, 2023

77 feet cut-out for MS Dhoni in Andra Pradesh. Biggest for any cricketer. pic.twitter.com/uV4msgcVGs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2023

This unique way of celebration shows the love and affection Dhoni’s fans have for the former India skipper. MS Dhoni has managed to carve his way into the hearts of the people and remains an inspiration for a generation of aspiring cricketers.

MS Dhoni’s Achievements

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won three International Cricket Council titles. Under his stewardship, India won the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007. The Men in Blue won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket in 2020. He still plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. In the latest edition of the IPL, Dhoni scripted a fairy tale season for Chennai Super Kings and led them to win their fifth title. The Chennai-based franchise has equalled the record of Mumbai Indians for the most number of Indian Premier League trophies. MS Dhoni recently underwent knee surgery. His fans are hoping that Thala Dhoni gets back on the field for the next IPL season soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES