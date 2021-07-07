New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today and as expected the wishes from the cricket fraternity poured in for the former Indian skipper. Dhoni is regarded as one of the best captains to not only have lead India but also to have played the game. Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina, BCCI, Cricket Fraternity Wishes Former India Captain as he Turns 40

The man from Ranchi was a complete package as he did an amazing job as a leader, finisher, and wicket-keeper. Dhoni decided to hang his boots on August 15, 2020, and it was the end of an era. In fact, Dhoni’s last game in Indian colours came back in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, which the Indian team lost. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Says he Will be Fit in Time For IPL But Unsure About Captaincy

Meanwhile, Dhoni led India from 2007 to 2017 in the limited-overs format whereas he led the national team from 2008 to 2014 in Test format. During his successful stint as the captain of the team, he led the team to glory in the T20 World Cup in 2007, which changed Indian cricket for good and also played a part in the inception of the Indian Premier League. Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Sets July 8 Deadline to Resolve Contracts Row Ahead of India Series

Dhoni also led from the front to lead the team to glory in the 2011 World Cup and played a match-winning knock of 91 runs in the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Furthermore, he took India to victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy, which was the last major ICC event that the Indian team won.

Dhoni was recently seen enjoying a family trip in Shimla. The talisman will be seen in action in the second half of the Indian Premier League in UAE where he will lead Chennai Super Kings.

Here is Cricket fraternity wished Dhoni on his 40th Birthday:

