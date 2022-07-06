Vijayawada: If cricket is a religion in India, MS Dhoni is their god. That is the kind of status Dhoni enjoys in India and across the world despite having stopped playing international cricket. As Dhoni gets ready to tick another year and turn 47, fans made it special for the CSK captain. In a district in Vijayawada, fans made a 41 feet cutout to honour the ex-India captain. The cutout has Dhoni playing his signature helicopter shot.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st T20I vs England at Ageas Bowl: Rohit Sharma Returns as Captain, Question Mark Over Umran Malik

41 feet cutout of MS Dhoni for his 41st birthday in Vijaywada District. pic.twitter.com/bj9JFa4EeL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2022

Dhoni recently celebrated his 12th marriage anniversary with Sakshi and as per reports the family is in London where CSK captain’s 41st birthday would be celebrated.

The veteran recently featured for CSK in the IPL. It was not the best of seasons for the team in yellow as they finished in the bottom half of the table and could not make it to the playoffs. It was a dramatic season for CSK as Dhoni had to take over as captain mid-season following the side’s woeful show in the first half of IPL 2022.

Dhoni taking over did not make much of a difference. Following CSK’s early exit, there were massive speculations over who would be leading the side in 2023. Dhoni put all speculations and rumours to rest by confirming he would lead the team.