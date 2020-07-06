As expected, MSD’ians have taken over social media a day ahead of former India skipper MS Dhoni’s birthday. This is nothing unexpected, considering the popularity he enjoys among his fans, despite having not played a single international cricket game for over a year. Dhoni – who went on a sabbatical after India’s exit from 2019 cricket world cup, has been making the most of his time by being with his family and keeping a low key – something his fans have got accustomed to. Also Read - From Maiden Ton to 91* in World Cup Final, Here Are The Top-10 Innings of MS Dhoni's Career

His down-to-earth demenour and humble nature have always been a big draw for his fans – who have always stuck by him through thick and thin, and fans trending Dhoni a day ahead is a testimony to that. Twitter and other social media platforms are flooded with his old pictures and rare videos, which speak of their unconditional love and support for him. Also Read - MS Dhoni: What Has The Former India Skipper Been Doing Since Taking Sabbatical?

Here are the best of them: Also Read - Which Three Cricketers From India's 2019 WC Squad Would He Pick in his Team of 2003? Sourav Ganguly Responds

1hr to go!! Look out for full vid .. the helicopter 🚁 about to take off for my brother birthday @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/9SF1EDSP7s — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) July 6, 2020

#MSDHONI is an emotion.. HBD @msdhoni sir and wishing u many more happy returns of day sir from #10MillionMAHESHIANS u r the inspiration for us sir pic.twitter.com/eDZY49hQtj — Karuturi Mohan Soma Sekhar Chowdary (@KaruturiSoma) July 6, 2020

“Nobody has seen form. It’s a state of mind where you are confident and you think very positively..”

–@msdhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni #MSDhoni

Miss u #Thala 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3BvejCv7qe — Kamesh Raja (@Kamesh_2222) July 6, 2020

Dhoni was slated to make a comeback to cricket during the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has now been postponed indefinitely and there is no certainty when will fans get to see their hero take the field again.

On that note, here is wishing Dhoni all the success as he turns 39.