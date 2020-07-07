Mahendra Singh Dhoni ticks another year and turns 39 today. The man who has admirers across the world is celebrated for his contribution to the game with some even crediting him for changing the face of cricket in India. Also Read - 'Once in a Generation, a Player Comes And a Nation Connects With Him' - Sehwag Leads Birthday Wishes as Dhoni Turns 39

As Thala celebrates his birthday, here's a simple quiz to prove you are the ultimate Dhoni fan. Answers are at the end of this page but no peeking.

=> 1. What’s the name of the school did he attended growing up? Also Read - Happy Birthday MSD: From Maiden Ton to 91* in World Cup Final, Here Are His Top-10 Innings

=> 2. Against which team did MS Dhoni make his ODI debut?

=> 3. Against which team did he make his Test debut?

=> 4. At which venue did Dhoni lead India for the first time?

=> 5.At which venue did Dhoni make 183* (his highest ODI score)?

=> 6. In which year did Dhoni win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

=> 7. What honourary rank has the Indian Army conferred Dhoni with?

=> 8. As skipper, he holds the record for going most consecutive Tests since his debut?

=> 9. In which year, did Dhoni become the first player to win two ICC Player of the Year twice?

=> 10. Number of fifties in his international career?

ANSWERS

A1. DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali, Ranchi

A2. Bangladesh, 2004

A3. Sri Lanka, 2005

A4. Durban, 2007

A5. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

A6. 2007

A7. Lt. Colonel

A8. 11

A9. 2009

A10. 108

Got all of them correct? Congratulations, you are the ultimate Dhoni fan.