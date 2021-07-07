New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 40 and as expected there was a massive buzz on social space. Fans, cricketers, and people from all walks of life took time out to pour in their wishes for the two-time World Cup-winning captain. Despite turning 40, Dhoni’s popularity has not dipped at all, if anything it has only gone up. Also Read - Virat Kohli Gives Massive Fitness Goals Ahead of England Tests, Workout Video on Instagram Clocks More Than 1 Mn Likes in 60 Minutes

Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket minutes after Dhoni made the announcement, was one of the first to wish his CSK and India teammate. Raina thanked Dhoni for being there beside him as a friend, a brother and a mentor. Raina tweeted: " Wishing you a very happy birthday You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader."

Here is how the others wished Dhoni:

For a nation that worships the game, Dhoni is nothing short of a demi-god.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, India won 41 out of 72 Tests, 110 ODI matches out of 200, and 27 T20I games out of 60. With the bat, he amassed 17,226 runs in his illustrious international career which spanned from 2004 to 2019.