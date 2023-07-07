Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina to CSK; Cricket Fraternity Wishes Captain Cool on Turning 42 | VIRAL TWEETS

MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina to CSK; Cricket Fraternity Wishes Captain Cool on Turning 42 | VIRAL TWEETS

Dhoni is easily India's most successfull captain ever having won three ICC trophies and five IPL titles, apart from two Asia Cup silverware.

Updated: July 7, 2023 7:32 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni batting, MS Dhoni captain, MS Dhoni ipl, Thala, Captain Cool, CSK, CSK Team News, CSK Full Squad, CSK Schedule, Suresh Raina
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

Delhi: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular cricketers ever. Dhoni is easily India’s most successfull captain ever having won three ICC trophies and five IPL titles, apart from two Asia Cup silverware. Even after he retired from international cricket in 2020, his popularity has not taken a hit – in fact, he has become even more popular. ‘Captain Cool’, as he is popularly called, has turned 42 today (July 7). While fans and celebrities from all walks of life are wishing the former India captain, we will show you how the cricket fraternity wished the Chennai Super Kings captain.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Here is how the cricket fraternity wished him:

You may like to read


Dhoni recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title. The captain played a huge role in managing things despite carrying a knee injury throughout the season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.