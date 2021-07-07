New Delhi: The International Cricket Council paid tribute to one of the biggest servants of Indian cricket – MS Dhoni by sharing a video of former Indian skipper’s crucial decisions. The governing body shared an almost five-minute video in which Dhoni is seen taking some big decisions as the leader of the team. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal to Stay in SL as Selectors Deny Naming Shubman Gill's Replacement: Report

The video has everything from the 2007 T20 World Cup to Dhoni taking India to glory in the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today and ICC has paid a tribute to him. Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Cricket Fraternity Pours in Wishes For Former Indian Skipper

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led India to top in all three formats of the game. Dhoni was handed over the captaincy for the 2007 T20 World Cup when the big Indian players decided to back out. Subsequently, Dhoni also led India to glory in the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina, BCCI, Cricket Fraternity Wishes Former India Captain as he Turns 40

Dhoni also took India to numero uno position in the ICC Test rankings as he led India from 2008 to 2014 in the red-ball version whereas he led the national team for a decade in the white-ball format, which was always his forte.

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool 😎 On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper 👨‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the limited-overs format on August 15, 2020. Dhoni scored 4876 runs in 90 Test matches at an average of 38.09. The former Indian captain had a glorious career in the limited-overs format as he amassed 10773 runs in 350 ODI matches and scored 1617 runs in 98 T20I matches.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni will be seen in action in the second leg of the Indian Premier League while leading Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the lucrative Twenty20 league as he has led CSK to three titles. Dhoni wasn’t at his best in the first phase of IPL 2021 and he will look to turn the tables with the bat.