New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni turns 41 and as expected there was a massive buzz on social space. Fans, cricketers, and people from all walks of life took time out to pour in their wishes for the two-time World Cup-winning captain. Despite turning 41, Dhoni's popularity has not dipped at all, if anything it has only gone up.

His former teammates in Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina took their time out to wish the former India captain on Twitter.

'A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip', former India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

‘Till the time full stop doesn’t come,a sentence isn’t completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn’t completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B’day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha’, former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote.

Till the time full stop doesn’t come,a sentence isn’t completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn’t completed.

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B’day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qGFhpcP5so — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2022

‘Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!’, Former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina penned a heart-felt post for Thaala.