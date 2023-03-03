Home

MS Dhoni Blesses Young Fan on Reaching Chennai; CSK Captain’s Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of IPL 2023 Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2023: A little girl posed for a picture with Dhoni. While she did that, Dhoni put his hands on her head to bless her.

Chennai: MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Thursday evening and it was not a surprise that the CSK captain’s presence got fans flocking outside the airport. Dhoni arrived in the city to join the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. While Dhoni got a rousing reception on his arrival in Chennai, it was his gesture toward a little fan that won hearts. A little girl posed for a picture with Dhoni. While she did that, Dhoni put his hands on her head to bless her.

There are speculations that this will be the veteran’s last IPL. The belief is that Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping amount so that he could take over from Dhoni. While it remains to be seen when would that happen, Dhoni would be hoping to finish on a high in the yellow.

Dhoni, who has amassed 4978 runs in 234 IPL matches, would once again be a key member of the squad as he would bring invaluable experience of the IPL to the table. He has led CSK to four IPL titles.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

