MS Dhoni wowed his teammates ahead of the IPL tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Dhoni – who is brutal with the bat and sharp with the gloves – gave fans a glimpse that he may bowl as well – something he rarely does. Eyes would be on him as he makes a comeback to competitive cricket after a gap of 436 days.

It would also be interesting to see where does he slot himself in and who plays in Suresh Raina’s No 3 spot.

TOSS

CSK have won the toss and Dhoni decided to bowl first. Dwayne Bravo is not available for the match and in all probability, Shane Watson could open the batting with Ambati Rayudu.

CSK would be contenders considering that they have a good bunch of spinners and the pitches in UAE will assist them. CSK would be missing the services of Harbhajan Singh – who pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’.

MI vs CSK Pitch Report

“Even covering of grass. Have played on two types of wickets here in Abu Dhabi – one like this, and one without any grass. Expect it to be a high scoring game today. Start of the tournament, you want to start well. Par score has been 167,” Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen in their pitch report for Star Sports.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head

These two teams have won the IPL seven times – MI a record four times and CSK three times. They have faced each other 28 times in the IPL, the most that two teams have squared off against each other in IPL.