New Delhi: Indian ex-skipper MS Dhoni revealed about his all-time favourite cricketer as the Chennai Super Kings captain said that his favourite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar. The video was shared by Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings. In the same video former India captain Dhoni also revealed about his favourite subject in school.

Here is the viral video:

“Even Thala’s favourite period is PTI!” CSK wrote along with the post. Earlier in the video, Dhoni was seen opening up on his favourite idol, to which his reply was Sachin Tendulkar.

“As a cricketing role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar,” said Dhoni to a round of applause from the audience. “I was exactly like you guys. Watched Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought I want to play like him. Later on, I realised I cannot play but inside in my heart just wanted to play like him. So he was a cricketing idol growing up.”

Under Dhoni’s captainship, India managed to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He is the only captain in the world to have successfully led his team to win all three major ICC tournaments.