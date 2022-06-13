Ranchi: Move over horses and a number of dogs, former India captain MS Dhoni is here to surprise us again. This time Dhoni has got goats to his Ranchi farmhouse and they look oh-so-adorable. In a bid to share the new addition to the Dhoni household, wife Sakshi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the new pets.Also Read - Zaheer Khan Points What Head Coach Rahul Dravid Needs to Address After Back-to-Back Losses

In the reel shared by Sakshi on Insta, one of the goats comes very close to the camera and poses for a while as if it knows that it is very close to being viral on the internet.

The clip shared by Sakshi is being loved by the millions of MS fans across the globe. Have a look at the viral clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Meanwhile, Dhoni had a season to forget with CSK as they could not qualify for the playoffs and finished second-last in the group stage.

Before CSK’s last match in IPL 2022, he was asked whether he would be playing in IPL 2023, he said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.” Till then, his fans would hope that he keeps getting featured on Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram account.

Chennai would hope for a better show in IPL 2023 after a dismal show in 2022. For that to happen, players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni would be expected to step it up.