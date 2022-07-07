London: MS Dhoni turns 41 and as expected there was a massive buzz on social space. Fans, cricketers, and people from all walks of life took time out to pour in their wishes for the two-time World Cup-winning captain. Despite turning 41, Dhoni’s popularity has not dipped at all, if anything it has only gone up.Also Read - MS Dhoni Workout Routine Video: This is How Dhoni Stays Fit at 41 | Watch

The Chennai Super Kings skipper celebrated his 41st birthday with his family as the pictures and videos of his birthday celebration has gone viral on social media. Wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni have shared it on her social accounts.

Sakshi uploaded this video, with the caption 'Happy Bday !'

India’s regular wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also attended Mahi’s birthday party as the 24-year old is been rested for the 1st T20I against England today.

Dhoni’s fandom knows no boundaries and every time he steps out in public, the legendary batsman manages to catch the attention of his fans.

According to recent reports, Dhoni is dealing with knee pain and despite being one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world, rather than going for treatment to one of the top doctors, he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a vaidya in Ranchi.

About 70 km from Ranchi, at Katingkela in Lapung police station area, Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar has been treating patients for the last 28 years. He has a tarpaulin tent under a tree where Dhoni has been visiting him for last one month at an interval of four days to get a dose of his medicine. The medicine prepared by this Vaidya for the treatment of bone ailments is such that it cannot be carried home.