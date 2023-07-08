MS Dhoni Celebrates Birthday In Unique Style, Internet Calls It ‘Pawsitive Vibes’

Home

The video reveals MS Dhoni in the company of his cherished pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. The former India captain celebrated his birthday in a unique style.

The clip was shared by MS Dhoni himself. (Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni, former India captain and one of the icons of cricket, celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7. The occasion was celebrated across India and the world over as fans and other cricketers shared heartfelt messages for Dhoni. Now, the Chennai Super Kings skipper has dropped a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. Known for his humility and love for animals, Dhoni shared a heartwarming video capturing a unique party with his cherished pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. As soon as this video was shared, it went viral on Instagram and received immense love from people across the globe.

MS Dhoni’s Birthday Celebrations

In the video, posted by MS Dhoni himself, he can be seen surrounded by his beloved dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. Dhoni can be seen joyfully cutting his birthday cake. His furry companions wait in anticipation to get involved in the celebration. Displaying his affection and bond with his pets, Dhoni lovingly feeds each dog a piece of cake, making the occasion even more endearing. ” Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday,” MS Dhoni wrote. His gesture resonated with his fans and received a lot of traction across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)



Fans React To MS Dhoni’s Video

MS Dhoni’s video of his caring birthday celebration captured the attention of cricket fans and animal lovers alike. This heartwarming act showcased Dhoni’s compassionate nature and his ability to find happiness in the simplest moments. People from all corners of the world applauded the former India captain for including his pets in the celebration. “Even those dogs aren’t dropping pieces of cake, it seems like Mahi has given some wicket-keeping tips to them as well,” a fan wrote.

“Pawsitive Vibes,” read another comment.

Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s wife, also expressed her joy and admiration for her husband’s celebration through social media. She responded to the video with a flurry of heart emojis, a clear reflection of her delight in witnessing the affectionate bond between Dhoni and their furry friends.

On July 7, a video of MS Dhoni waving to his fans from the terrace of his house went viral.

