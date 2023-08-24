Top Recommended Stories

MS Dhoni Celebrating Successfull Landing on Moon of Chandrayaan 3 Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Chandrayaan 3: In fact, MS Dhoni recently led CSK to the IPL title this year and promised to come back next year for the event as the defending champion. 

Published: August 24, 2023 8:05 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

MS Dhoni Celebrates Chandrayaan 3 landing on moon (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Ranchi: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer ever, if not the most. Despite having stopped representing the country in blue, he continues to rule the hearts in yellow for Chennai Super Kings. In fact, he recently led CSK to the IPL title this year and promised to come back next year for the event as the defending champion.

