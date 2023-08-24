Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Celebrating Successfull Landing on Moon of Chandrayaan 3 Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

MS Dhoni Celebrating Successfull Landing on Moon of Chandrayaan 3 Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Chandrayaan 3: In fact, MS Dhoni recently led CSK to the IPL title this year and promised to come back next year for the event as the defending champion.

MS Dhoni Celebrates Chandrayaan 3 landing on moon (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Ranchi: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer ever, if not the most. Despite having stopped representing the country in blue, he continues to rule the hearts in yellow for Chennai Super Kings. In fact, he recently led CSK to the IPL title this year and promised to come back next year for the event as the defending champion.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES