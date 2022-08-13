New Delhi: 2-time World Cup winning India captain MS Dhoni has changed his Instagram dp on Saturday to Indian tricolour to mark the 75 years of Independence.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Astronaut Shares THIS Special Message From Space For India | Video

The 41-year old former India international is not really active on social media but has today changed his profile picture to the Indian flag, which reads, ‘I’m blessed to be a Bharatiya’. Also Read - Independence Day: FAQs On Hoisting National Flag At Home Answered

MS Dhoni change his profile picture on Instagram as India’s 75th Independence. pic.twitter.com/OBUBjAduRG — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 12, 2022

Also Read - Ahead Of Independence Day 2022, Salman Khan Waves Tricolor, Bonds With Indian Navy Sailors Onboard INS Visakhapatnam- See Viral Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to change their social media dp to ‘Tiranga’, as India celebrating ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Dhoni last featured in the IPL where he led CSK after the franchise got off to a horrendous start under Ravindra Jadeja’s leadership. Dhoni had to take over the mantle of captaincy mid-season. The senior cricketer has confirmed he would be leading Chennai in the next edition of the IPL as well.

“Everytime I feel so proud, when I see our national flag and hear the national anthem during matches, it completely fills you up and that feeling cannot be compared with anything”, MS Dhoni once said.

He is a true ambassador of the country and was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Territorial Army, in 2011. He also served the army in 2019, as he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for a couple of weeks.

While spending a day with the parachute regiment in Ranchi, Dhoni said, “Since childhood I wanted to join the Army. Seeing the soldiers, I thought one day I’ll be the same”.