MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings Captain, Ploughs Lands At Farmhouse In Ranchi | Watch Viral Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. This is likely to be his last IPL appearance.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen riding a tractor in his farm in Ranchi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted doing farming in his farm in Ranchi riding a tractor on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) that starts in a couple of months.

Like others, Dhoni isn’t much of a social media person and likes to keep himself low profile. He even doesn’t like to come to public more often and likes to spend time with his family.

Interestingly, Dhoni’s Instagram post on Wednesday ended a two-year old drought. In the video that MSD shared, the two-time World Cup-winning captain was see ploughing the land as another individual seated at the backend of the tractor kept supervising him.

“Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work,” Dhoni captioned the video. His last Instagram video was on January 8, 2021. Meanwhile, Dhoni will be donning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours in IPL 2023 in what is rumoured to be his final appearance in the tournament.

