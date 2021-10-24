Dubai: After India’s humiliating 10-wicket loss against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, fans have come up with a demand where they want former India captain MS Dhoni – who is the mentor of the side – to come out of retirement. Virat Kohli – the captain – was under pressure getting into the tournament. He had made the announcement that this will his last event as captain of the Indian T20 side. That announcement gave way to massive speculations.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Updates: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Slam Fifties; Pakistan Dominate India in 152 Chase in Super 12 Contest

This is the first time India has lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in a World Cup game. It is a big win for Babar Azam and his side. The win over India increases their chances of making the knockouts which would be a big achievement in itself.

Now, things have only worsened for Kohli as captain as fingers are bound to be raised.

Here is how fans demanded Dhoni come out of retirement:

We want MS Dhoni back bhai wapas aa jao pleaseeeeeeeee #indiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPak — Ayanonymous (@ayanonymous) October 24, 2021

Petition to bring @msdhoni back😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — aditi kumar (@Aditi7kKumar) October 24, 2021

@msdhoni , bhai, come back to the field and guide our bowlers. India is missing YOU — Shree Speaks (@ShreeSpeaks_) October 24, 2021

INDIA demands MS Dhoni back as captain and Kohli to step back

😡 how can we loose this match — Abhi (@abhishekdixit5) October 24, 2021

Dhoni is the most successful captain of India ever. He has led India to two World Cup titles – one in the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 World Cup.

India would now hope to bounce back to winning ways in their next game and keep their knockout hopes alive.