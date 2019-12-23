MS Dhoni made his international debut on December 23, 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram. He was run out in that game, making a first-ball duck but what happened over the next 15 years, changed the face of Indian cricket for good.

Be his long dreadlocks or iconic helicopter shot, the wicketkeeper batsman began making impression with his every move. He came in as a dasher, became the designated finisher and when the mantle of captaincy was handed over, took Indian cricket to a different level.

His first assignment as the captain was the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007. What happened during that event is a stuff of legend as India became the champions which paved the way for the cash-rich IPL.

Four years later, Dhoni sent one ball high into the night-sky that landed into the Wankhede stands, he added another memorable chapter into the Indian folklore. His unbeaten 91 guided India to their second ever ODI World Cup title as they became the first team in the history to win the title at home. Two years later, India won their maiden Champions Trophy as Dhoni became the only captain to win the all the three major ICC titles.

Here’s a cursory glance at his international record across formats

Tests: 90 | Runs: 4876 | 100s: 6 | 50s: 33 | Catches: 256 | Stumpings: 38

ODIs: 350 | Runs: 10773 | 100s: 10 | 50s: 73 | Catches: 321 | Stumpings: 123

T20Is: 98 | Runs: 1617 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 | Catches: 57 | Stumpings: 34

Dhoni has replicated his success in league cricket too where he has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles.

The stardom he has acquired through his on-field achievements and demeanour have often been compared to that of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.