After successfully completing his two-week-long stint with his Territorial Army unit, former India captain MS Dhoni arrived in the national capital to meet his family. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman met his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva on Sunday. Dhoni had willingly opted for a two-month sabbatical from cricket following the conclusion of India’s campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that was held in England and in that period, he joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu for a two-week stint.

The 37-year-old, who holds an honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, completed his stint on August 15. Dhoni was deployed in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force and took the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty. He was later in Ladakh on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day and images of him playing cricket with the kids there were all over the social media.

Rishabh Pant stood behind the stumps for India in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Dhoni is next expected to appear in Indian colours when they host South Africa for a three-match T20I series.

Earlier, a picture of Dhoni playing cricket with kids in a basketball court on a cemented pitch has been going viral on social media.

In the picture, Dhoni was seen hitting the ball. According to reports, Dhoni has also promised to open a cricket academy in Ladakh.

The photograph was shared on microblogging site Twitter by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, which is led by Dhoni. Along with the picture, CSK tweeted, “Different field. Different gamepLeh. #Thala @msdhoni #WhistlePodu.”