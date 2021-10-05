Dubai: He is a superstar, despite having stopped playing for India. MS Dhoni is just not a cricketer, he is a feeling and has a massive fanbase across the globe. It is his simplicity teamed with street-smartness that is a hit among his fans. With the CSK skipper turning 40 and past his prime, there have been massive speculations about his participation in another IPL.Also Read - LIVE Score RR vs MI IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Suryakumar Departs But Mumbai Indians Solid in 91 Chase Against Rajasthan Royals

On Tuesday, Dhoni quashed all rumours and confirmed that he would be back next year for the IPL and hopes to play his farewell match in Chennai. "You will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, you will come to see me in Chennai where I will play my last game and I can meet all my fans," Dhoni told some of his fans in a virtual interaction conducted to India Cements. The news spread like wildfire as the wicketkeeper's fans were delighted.

With the bat or behind the stumps, Dhoni is no more the same. Yet, CSK is winning and has turned things around this year after having finished last in 2020.

In IPL 2021, Dhoni’s stats show that he has been woefully of-of-form. The 40-year-old has scored 84 runs in his first 13 outings with his average and strike rate being less than 15 and 100 respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhoni scored 18 off 27 balls against Delhi Capitals on Monday in Dubai. The CSK captain could not hit a single boundary and struggled during his stay in the middle.

After the three-wicket loss, Dhoni reckoned CSK were 15 runs short and also revealed that the pitch was slow and not easy to score runs.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s a two-paced wicket. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. Can’t just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.