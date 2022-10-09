Chennai: So, it seems like MS Dhoni would be back at Chepauk for IPL 2023. During an event in Chennai, Dhoni said ‘We’ll be Back at Chepauk’ and that got a rousing ovation from the audience present. That is exactly what they wanted to hear. There were rumours that the 41-year-old may not stretch any further, but he will it seems like. The CSK’s official Twitter handle posted a picture of Dhoni from the event in which he can be seen surrounded by his fans and captioned it as, “We’ll come back to Chepauk next year”- Anbuden Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”Also Read - Deepak Chahar Meets CSK Captain MS Dhoni in Bangalore Ahead of T20 World Cup; Smiling PIC Goes VIRAL

Time and again, Dhoni has said that he wants to play his last match in front o the Chennai crowd. Looks like that may happen in 2023 itself. Surely, the grand old man of Indian cricket will not stretch it beyond the next season.

After winning the title under the leadership of Dhoni in 2020, CSK had to make an early exit in the following season. In 2021, CSK had Ravindra Jadeja as the captain for half the season. But following poor performances, Dhoni replaced him mid-season.