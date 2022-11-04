MS Dhoni Convinces Ravindra Jadeja to Stay With CSK For IPL 2023 – Report

In what would come as a good piece of news for Chennai Super Kings fans, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to stay with CSK for IPL 2023.

Chennai: In what would come as a good piece of news for Chennai Super Kings fans, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to stay with CSK for IPL 2023. As per a report in the Times of India, MS Dhoni has successfully convinced Jadeja to stay with CSK. Over the past few months, there have been speculations that Jadeja has left CSK – not officially. Now, it seems the star all-rounder would be there for the upcoming season – which takes place in India. Reports had suggested Jadeja was not happy after he was removed as captain in the middle of the season after a poor show by the franchise.

in 210 matches, Jadeja has amassed 2502 runs. The star-allrounder has also picked up 132 wickets. He has been a match-winner for CSK for years and is a crucial player.

The CSK star missed out on the plane to Australia to feature in the T20 World Cup 2022 because of a knee injury for which he got operated on and is in his recovery period.