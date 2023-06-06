Home

MS Dhoni Could Have Still Played For India: Wasim Akram’s BIG Remark After CSK Captain’s IPL 2023 Triumph

Claiming that Dhoni could continue playing for India, Akram on the contrary also admitted Dhoni retired at the right time.

Mumbai: Now that MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to yet another title, there are talks that the former India captain should come out of retirement. While there is no sign or indication from Dhoni that it may happen, former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has made a stunning remark. Claiming that Dhoni could continue playing for India, Akram on the contrary also admitted Dhoni retired at the right time.

“He could have still played for India if he wanted to, considering his performances. But, he retired at the right time and that’s why Dhoni is Dhoni,” Akram told Sportskeeda.

