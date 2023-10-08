Home

MS Dhoni Craze Grips Chepauk Ahead Of IND Vs AUS High-Voltage ODI World Cup 2023 Clash | See Viral PIC

India and Australia will play their ODI World Cup opener clash in Chennai's MA Chidambram Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai: Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Australia match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, a section of the Chepauk stadium turned in MS Dhoni colours, the picture of which went viral on social media.

The CDE box in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium has been painted yellow and there is an MS Dhoni coloured photo as well. The photo went viral on the social sphere here is the photo:

The painting of MS Dhoni at Chepauk. [RevSportz] – Dhoni is an emotion for Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Dmh0Zx0PmR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023

The atmosphere will be electric with anticipation, but there will also be a hint of nervousness as India will play their opening match of the ICC World Cup at home as favourites.India appears to be better prepared in that area than Australia for the upcoming game at Chepauk, where spin is predicted to have a significant impact on results.

The World Cup royalty Australia will have an obvious advantage in the head-to-head, having won 83 games to 56 losses. However, the home favourites India will be high on confidence as they recently defeated Australia in a three-match ODI series 2-1 at home.

The players on the opposing teams and the environment are both familiar to the two sides. The two teams squared off in Chennai in March of this year, and Australia prevailed in a close game.

Because of the characteristics of the wicket, spinners from both teams are anticipated to make significant impacts. Australia will rely on Adam Zampa’s leg-spinners with some assistance from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith while India has Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin in their spin department.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

