Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Cried For CSK; Former Chennai Cricketer Makes Big Revelation Ahead of CSK vs GT Qualifier 1

MS Dhoni Cried For CSK; Former Chennai Cricketer Makes Big Revelation Ahead of CSK vs GT Qualifier 1

Harbhajan Singh who was once part of Chennai Super Kings revealed that there was one occasion when Dhoni even cried while being surrounded by his CSK teammates.

MS Dhoni Cried For CSK; Former Chennai Cricketer Makes Big Revelation Ahead of CSK vs GT Qualifier 1

New Delhi: Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed MS Dhoni’s reaction after the franchise made a comeback to the league after the 2-year ban. CSK skipper is known for his coolness and it would be extremely rare to see him lose his calm.

However, Harbhajan Singh who was once part of Chennai Super Kings revealed that there was one occasion when Dhoni even cried while being surrounded by his CSK teammates.

You may like to read

A video shared by Star Sports, Harbhajan revealed that the episode took place in 2018 when CSK were making their comeback in the IPL, having been suspended for two seasons over their alleged involvement in the IPL betting scandal.

Trending Now

“There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that ‘Men don’t cry’, but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

“Yes, of course,” Tahir said. “Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us.”

“We came back after 2 years and won the trophy. And when people give your team the tag of ‘buddhe’ (old men), and even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory,” Tahir further said.

Chennai Super Kings will now face Gujarat Titans for the qualifier 1 of ongoing IPL season which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES