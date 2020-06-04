It is no secret that former India skipper MS Dhoni is extremely fond of his pets and during the coronavirus lockdown he has given enough fodder for fans to believe so. If that was not good enough, then a video has surfaced on the social space where Dhoni is cuddling his two pets on a sofa as his daughter Ziva looks on, impressed. Also Read - Rashid Khan Hilariously Emulates Steve Smith's Defense, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Here is the video that is bound to melt your heart:

Earlier, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi clarified why the CSK skipper likes to keep a low key on social space.

“You know Mahi, how he is. Mahi won’t come and talk on Insta live. He has had pressure to post videos on Coronavirus and all but he hasn’t because if your PM has said something, you jolly well follow it. And nobody is bigger than your PM right now in the country. This is the reason why he hasn’t come and stated anything on social media,” Sakshi said during an Instagram session.

A day back, another video surfaced on the internet where Dhoni could be seen driving a tractor. The video was loved by his fans, who are all across the world.

Dhoni, who has not played cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, was expected to make a comeback in the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.