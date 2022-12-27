MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Argentina Jersey From Lionel Messi, Pictures Go VIRAL

Ziva Dhoni is ecstatic on receiving perhaps her biggest ever gift.

MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Argentina Jersey From Lionel Messi, Pictures Go VIRAL. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni might be the most happiest fan girl right now at the moment as the cute 7-year old kid received a signed Argentina jersey from none other than the great Lionel Messi himself.

Ziva shared the pictures of the jersey from her Instagram handle with the caption, ‘Like father, like daughter! “ #commonlove #merrychristmas’.

In the pictures we can see Messi’s autograph and the PSG man also wrote ‘Para Ziva’, which means ‘For Ziva’. The Insta caption clearly suggests that the little girl has got her interest in football and of course Leo Messi from her legendary father.

Dhoni as we all know is a keen follower of football and wanted to become a goalkeeper when he was a kid. He is a big fan of FIFA World Cup winner Messi and also a fan of English club Manchester United.

The FIFA World Cup Final saw two different aspects of France’s game. In the first half, they were literally passengers while they roared back to match their rivals late in the second half.

It also saw both teams opening the scoring from the penalty spot and both the key man for their respective teams making no mistakes to slam home from the 12-yard distance.

Argentina went into the lead in the 23rd minute through Messi and added a second one through Angel Di Maria to go into half-time leading 2 -0.

The Les Blues bounced back to draw level and fired their first goal adding a second one with Mbappe netting both goals in the 80th and 88th minute. Messi again gave the lead in the first-half of extra-time before Mbappe made it all square again from the spot.

In the penalties, Argentina won the battle of the nerves as they edged out France 4-2 to lift the World Cup.