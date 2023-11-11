Home

MS Dhoni Delights Fan By Giving Autograph On His Car – WATCH Viral Video

MS Dhoni Delights Fan By Giving Autograph On His Car - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni recently delighted a fan by his heart-warming gesture, in which the former India captain went into his car and gave an autograph on the seat handle. The video which has been doing the rounds in the social media for sometime, has gone viral.

The fan was over the moon, when Dhoni signed his car seat. The Chennai Super Kings skipper always treats his fans well and he is ever ready to please them with any requests he gets.

The 42-year old wicket-keeper batter recently attended few promotional events and was even present at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday party as well. He will be definitely playing in the IPL 2024 next year for Chennai Super Kings, but we have to wait and watch and see that whether it will be Dhoni’s last dance or not as a professional cricketer.

After the IPL 2023 Final, Dhoni was asked whether fans would see him in IPL 2024 or not. To which Dhoni replied, “The easy thing would be for me to say ‘Thank you very much’, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.

In another recent event, the interviewer addressed him as a retired cricketer. To which Dhoni and the co-host clarified, “Retired from international duty.” Dhoni played IPL 2023 with a knee injury. Soon after the tournament ended, Dhoni rushed to Mumbai to operate on his right knee. Providing an update on his knee recovery, Dhoni said the doctors told him it would be better by this month.

