MS Dhoni Demonstrates Skills On Tennis Court – Video Goes VIRAL

MS Dhoni's love for the sport of Tennis was once again visible as he returned to the Tennis Court once again.

MS Dhoni (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni’s love for the sport of Tennis is not hidden from the world. There have been many occasions when the former Indian skipper was seen watching a tennis game and there have been times when he showcased his skills on the Tennis court. In a recent video that is going viral all over social media, Dhoni can be seen practicing on the court, and as expected the video soon went viral.

Last Year, Dhoni won a local tennis tournament in the doubles event that was organised by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). Earlier this year, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain even attended the US Open quarter-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

India last won an ICC tournament under Dhoni’s captaincy and since then there has been a drought of ICC trophies in the Indian cabinet. Rohit Sharma and company are currently undefeated in the ongoing edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 and will attempt to claim India’s third ODI World Cup trophy.

After the famous 1983 World Cup, it was the 2011 World Cup when the Dhoni-led Indian team lifted the World Cup on home soil after 28 years and the joy was quite vivid all over the country. Now the Men in Blue has a chance to give the whole nation the same joy once again.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.