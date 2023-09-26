Home

‘MS Dhoni Did Not Win World Cup…’: AB De Villiers Makes Blunt Remark Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023 will start from 5 September with defending champions England taking on New Zealand

MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former South African skipper AB de Villiers made a massive remark ahead of the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup 2o23 that is set to be held in India entirely for the first time. He highlighted the importance of a good team over an individual player. He even gave the example of the 2011 World Cup win and said it was Team India that won that tournament, not MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni smashed a winning six in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka and led his team to a historic win. He even won the Player of the Match award for his 91-run innings in the final. This was India’s second ODI World Cup win and fans credit Dhoni’s captaincy majorly for it.

“Cricket is a team game, it’s not a player lifting the World Cup. I see that way too often on social platforms. MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup, India won the World Cup, so keep that in mind. Don’t forget that. Ben Stokes did not lift the trophy in Lord’s back in 2019, it was team England,” said AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup. The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side.

India is going with four seamers Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj while three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

