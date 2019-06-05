ICC World Cup 2019: Former India captain MS Dhoni’s gesture for the Indian Army is unmissable. Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves during Team India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. Dhoni is a lieutenant colonel himself, the honor was bestowed on him in 2011. Dhoni has been an ambassador to not only the game but he connects with his fans which makes him nothing short of a demi-god. With so much expected of the former World Cup-winning captain, eyes will always be on Dhoni during the World Cup. The 37-year-old is in ominous form as he slammed a 78-ball 113 during India’s WC warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Here is how Dhoni’s gesture won the internet:

That’s the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves: pic.twitter.com/YKoA5Az54o — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 5, 2019

Mahi flaunting Army’s Para SF insignia on his gloves 😍😍😍

Mahi is lob always @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/W2C2LtDlob — Navneet Shahi (@navneetf) June 5, 2019

Mahendra singh dhoni wears regimental dagger symbol of the Indian para special forces on his gloves . 🇮🇳 .#msdhoni #INDvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vKesMclxzB — Nitin 💛 (@viratfanalways) June 5, 2019

This man @msdhoni has earned so much respect from all over d world surely not without a reason He deserves every bit of it infact much more — Dr.pooja chakraborty (@Drpoojachakrab3) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the South Africa batsmen on Wednesday and returned with the best figures in this World Cup so far — 4/51 from his 10 overs.

Chahal first castled Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis, followed it with the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, before dismissing David Miller and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The Proteas batsmen just didn’t have an answer to Chahal’s guile as he kept beating them with flighted deliveries.