MS Dhoni Driving Mercedes G Class Video With 0007 Number Plate Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Dhoni has been spotted driving a swanky 'Mercedes G Class' in Ranchi. But what exactly steals the show is the number plate on the car. The number of the car is '0007'.

Ranchi: It is no secret that former India captain MS Dhoni has a enviable collection of cars and bikes. Dhoni is often seen riding his bikes or his cars when in Ranchi. With the IPL 2024 auction around the corner, Dhoni is keeping himself busy. A few days back, Dhoni was seen playing tennis. He was also seen visiting his friends in Mumbai. Now, Dhoni has been spotted driving a swanky ‘Mercedes G Class’ in Ranchi. But what exactly steals the show is the number plate on the car. The number of the car is ‘0007’. Dhoni fans would know his love and association with the number ‘7’. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

MS Dhoni driving Mercedes G Class with 0007 number plate. pic.twitter.com/JVh7CwYfMU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 29, 2023

Dhoni would be seen leading the CSK franchise this year. Speculations are rife that this could be his last season.

CSK won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. If the MS Dhoni-led side manages to outclass the other 9 franchises one more time, they will become the first team in the history of IPL to win the prestigious title for a record number of 6 times.

CSK Current Purse – 32.1 Cr.

Chennai Super Kings’ Retained players

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings’ Released players

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.

