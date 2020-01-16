The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released the 2019-20 annual contract list and the big talking point was the omission of former skipper MS Dhoni‘s name. The 37-year-old and two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss at the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Once this news came out in the open, social media has been abuzz with reactions. While some fans are calling it the end of his illustrious career, some feel it is not over as yet.

Here is how fans reacted:

It is an end of era contributed so much to Indian Cricket Fullfilled Dreams Of Indians .Can’t imagine Cricket without u thank you for making my childhood memories so beautiful . Always my Inspiration From TT to One Of the Best Indian Captain @msdhoni #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/18pJCH2MS2 — Captain Tushar 🎭 (@CaptainAkkians) January 16, 2020

Why trending #ThankYouDhoni He is not retiring this soon.He is not playing as of now BUT will soon be Back With A Bang.Dont Loose Hope People.He has to give lot of memories to us by playing multiple Brilliant knocks & his behind the stump commentary #MSDhoni My Forever Captain 💙 pic.twitter.com/5JJD3if5fL — Mansi Shah (@mansishah1611) January 16, 2020

So his career ended the same way it started. Poetic. MS Dhoni (2004-2019)#ThankyouDhoni pic.twitter.com/jWzVojGW0V — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020

Loving Dhoni is worst than being in an abusive relationship, at least abusive relationship mein log bolkar to chodh ke jaate hai. #ThankYouDhoni — Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 16, 2020

We miss Helicopter shots,we miss those stumpings,we miss No.7 jersey,we miss those catches behind the stumps,we miss coolest man on the field

Cricket isnt sme widout U “Dhoni finishes off in style” want 2hear those words again#ComeBackDhoni#MSDhoni#BCCI pic.twitter.com/ULA39Anv9s — Pooja (@pooja_vm) January 16, 2020

Dhoni, who had retired from Tests in December 2014 after playing 90 matches, had held an ‘A’ category contract in 2018-19 season. Ever since the completion of the World Cup, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has made himself unavailable for selection giving fuel to the thought that may be the end of the road for Dhoni is just around the corner.