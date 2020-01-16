The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released the 2019-20 annual contract list and the big talking point was the omission of former skipper MS Dhoni‘s name. The 37-year-old and two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss at the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-finals.
Once this news came out in the open, social media has been abuzz with reactions. While some fans are calling it the end of his illustrious career, some feel it is not over as yet.
Here is how fans reacted:
Dhoni, who had retired from Tests in December 2014 after playing 90 matches, had held an ‘A’ category contract in 2018-19 season. Ever since the completion of the World Cup, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has made himself unavailable for selection giving fuel to the thought that may be the end of the road for Dhoni is just around the corner.