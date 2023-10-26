MS Dhoni Drops Major Hint On Chennai Super Kings Future Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH VIDEO

Home

MS Dhoni won his fifth Indian Premier League title with CSK in the last season when they beat Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni is the only captain after Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni hinted at donning the yellow colours in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after a video went viral on social media where the former India captain was caught correcting the interviewer who addressed him as a retired cricketer. Dhoni, who won the fifth IPL title earlier this year by beating Gujarat Titans in the final, also gave an update on his knee which he operated on just after IPL 2023 ended.

In the video, the interviewer addressed him as a retired cricketer. To which Dhoni clarified, “Retired from international duty.” Dhoni played IPL 2023 with a knee injury. Soon after the tournament ended, Dhoni rushed to Mumbai to operate on his right knee. Providing an update on his knee recovery, Dhoni said the doctors told him it would be better by November.

Retired from international cricket, not IPL. MS Dhoni is raring to go in IPL 2024.pic.twitter.com/bgcO22RD84 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 26, 2023

In the same event, he also spoke on the value of becoming a good human being. Dhoni said that he wants people to remember him as a good human being and not a good cricketer. “I have always said that people should remember be as a good human being. If you want to be a good human being, its a process till you die,” he said.

Earlier, after IPL 2023, Dhoni was asked whether fans would see him in IPL 2024 or not. To which Dhoni replied, “The easy thing would be for me to say ‘Thank you very much’, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” he had said.

