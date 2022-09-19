Mohali: It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are close to each other. After his 71st international century in the Asia Cup recently, Kohli revealed that Dhoni was the only one to call him when he was facing the heat from fans on social space due to his poor form. Kohli has spent many years under Dhoni in the dressing-room and the camaraderie is still strong. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has been a part of the dressing-room when Dhoni was leading the side, has made a big statement. As per Gambhir, the fans should stop the culture of ‘hero worship’ while tracing out faults in the Indian cricketing ecosystem.Also Read - Aaron Finch Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of 1st T20I at Mohali

"Do you think that this whole hero worship chokes the next star to come up? Nobody has grown in that shadow. It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier, it is Virat Kohli now," Gambhir said while speaking to the Indian Express.

Gambhir then recalled an incident when Kohli got a hundred for Delhi and received all the adulation while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who came from a small town of Meerut, did not get any mileage despite his five-wicket haul.

“When Kohli got a 100 and there was this young guy from a small town of Meerut [Bhuvneshwar Kumar], who also managed to get five wickets, no one even bothered to speak about him. This was so unfortunate. I was the only one, during that commentary stint, who said that. He bowled four overs and got five wickets and I don’t think anyone knows about that. But Kohli scores a 100 and there are celebrations everywhere in this country. India needs to come out of this hero worship. Whether it’s Indian cricket, whether it’s politics, whether it’s Delhi cricket. We have to stop worshipping heroes. The only thing that we need to worship is Indian cricket, or for that matter Delhi or India,” Gambhir cited an example.