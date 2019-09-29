Former India captain MS Dhoni has been off the cricket field since India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final exit against New Zealand. Dhoni reportedly took a sabbatical to serve the Indian Army for two months and could return for the limited-overs home series against West Indies in December.

While there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds about Captain Cool’s retirement, Dhoni, on his part, is doing his best to take the spotlight away from that topic.

Dhoni was spotted playing billiards with Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium recently. He also posed for a picture with the local JSCA curator Basu Dev.

The JSCA curator has seen the likes of Dhoni, Varun Aaron among others graduate further to represent the country. During an interview with Republic TV, Sarangi said he shares a strong bond with Dev who lives in the MLA’s constituency.

Besides spending time with the Indian Army, Dhoni, who called it quits from Test cricket in December 2014, was spotted playing golf in the US with some of his friends.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Indian Army, was posted in the Kashmir valley and was given patrolling and guard duties.