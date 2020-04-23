India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik picked his all-time IPL XI on Thursday and the big surprise was the exclusion of former India skipper MS Dhoni. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer named Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to lead his XI. Also Read - Virat Kohli is The Most Consistent Performer: Kagiso Rabada Heaps Praise on India Skipper

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper started with opening pair featuring Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, with whom he had shared the dressing-room during his time at the Delhi Capitals and KKR.

Karthik picked his all-time XI during a chat with Cricbuzz.

He picked India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma at number three and four, cricketers, who were his teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively.

While the veteran wicketkeeper picked himself to don the gloves, he went for Windies cricketers Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as the allrounders. The two Windies cricketers are also part of his current KKR side.

Yuzvendrea Chahal was the only spinner in his side while his pace battery comprised of Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc.

Karthik’s all-time IPL XI:

Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal.

During the interview, he also spoke about how disappointed he was when Chennai Super Kings opted for Dhoni in instead of him in IPL 2008.

“The first name I saw picked (by CSK in the first IPL auction) was MS Dhoni, for 1.5 million. He was sitting right down the corner from me. He didn’t even tell me a word that he was going to be picked by CSK. I guess he didn’t know, but that was the biggest dagger to my heart,” Karthik said.